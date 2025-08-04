Montway Auto Transport names Lance Vickery as new CRO

CHICAGO, Ill. — Montway Auto Transport is appointing Lance Vickery as its new CRO for strategic growth.

“Lance understands what our biggest dealer partners need to succeed and how to deliver value at scale,” said Tom Gartland, chairman, CEO of Montway Auto Transport. “His ability to turn complex challenges into practical, high-impact solutions will be vital as we continue to expand our presence in the business-to-business market.”

Lance Vickery

“A seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, Vickery joins Montway to drive revenue growth and foster long-term partnerships across the automotive sector,” Montway said.

Vickery will lead enterprise-level revenue strategies and spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at building and expanding relationships with the nation’s most prominent dealers.

“He will introduce Montway’s full suite of automotive logistics services, including cutting-edge solutions like the Montway Automation Portal (M.A.P.) and LoadMate Pro’s multi-vendor platform, developed in collaboration with technology partner Ship.Cars,” Montway said. “Since their launch in 2022, these tools have transformed how dealer groups manage transportation operations—streamlining costs and centralizing data from multiple rooftops into one integrated platform.”

Proven Leader

Vickery spent two decades at CARFAX, holding multiple senior leadership roles within the Dealer Business Unit. There, he directed revenue strategies, market growth, and operational projects that significantly increased client engagement and retention. Notably, he established and led the company’s Strategic Client Services team, now a benchmark for high-touch account management, and played a key role in developing the CARFAX Advantage Program, a standard feature for thousands of dealerships across the nation, according to a Montway media release.

“Montway is redefining what logistics can look like for modern dealerships,” Vickery said. “From cutting-edge platforms to a customer-first culture, the company is built to help dealer groups scale faster and operate smarter. I’m excited to help deepen our partnerships and bring even more value to our clients.”

Vickery’s appointment marks the latest in a series of strategic moves by Montway to expand its enterprise division and offer tailored logistics solutions to dealerships, manufacturers, and other automotive partners, according to the release.