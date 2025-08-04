Northeast Great Dane expands presence with new facility in Massachusetts

ATLANTA, Ga. — Northeast Great Dane, a Fleet Services by Cox Automotive company, is announcing the grand opening of its newest trailer sales and service facility in Sutton, Mass.

“We’re making a major statement by opening this new shop,” said Gerry Newcomb, associate vice president of operations, Fleet Services by Cox Automotive. “It shows our commitment to having a strong presence in the New England market, and we pride ourselves on the deep partnerships we’ve built with our customers. The trucking industry is a relationship business, and even as the industry evolves, that will remain constant. I’m incredibly proud of the teamwork that brought this facility to life.”

Sutton Facility

“The state-of-the-art shop expands the company’s footprint in the Northeast and underscores its commitment to providing best-in-class support to fleets across New England,” the company said in a media release.

Built in close partnership with teams across Cox Automotive, the shop broke ground two years ago and is designed to reflect the organization’s ongoing focus on innovation, customer satisfaction and technician experience. The shop currently employs 10 technicians with expertise in heavy-duty trailer repair and maintenance, custom fabrication, and trailer upfitting, including liftgate installations, with plans to expand to 15 technicians by 2026.

The Sutton location builds on Fleet Services’ technician-first infrastructure and customer-focused operations, following the recent launch of their new Parts Distribution Center in Doraville, Ga. Featuring an efficiently designed floor plan, retail store, full-line parts warehouse, and 180′ drive-through bays, the facility speeds up turnaround times and delivers a true one-stop shop for trailer sales, rentals, parts and service, according to the release.

Modernizing a Nationwide Service Network

“You could see the pride on the technicians’ faces when they first walked in,” said Kurt Gustafson, general manager, Fleet Services by Cox Automotive. “This is their new home, and they were excited. We set out to build a place that technicians are proud to work in—and that customers can count on for dependable, high-quality service.”

The shop’s opening is part of a broader initiative by Fleet Services to continue to modernize and scale its nationwide service network. With the Sutton location now open, the company continues its mission to support the evolving needs of commercial vehicle customers with cutting-edge facilities and talented teams.