Central Valley Trailer Repair expands as Great Dane of California

FONTANA, Calif. — Central Valley Trailer Repair, an authorized full-line Great Dane dealer since 2002, is expanding into Fontana, Calif.

Operating under the new name Great Dane of California, the new location solidifies the company’s commitment to serving customers across the state with industry-leading trailers and truck bodies, according to a company press release.

“The launch of Great Dane of California in Fontana marks a significant milestone for our team,” said Chris Shuemake, executive vice president of sales for Central Valley Trailer Repair/Great Dane of California. “It reinforces our mission to deliver exceptional value and service to customers in Central and Southern California. We’re excited to support our clients in advancing their business operations with outstanding transportation solutions.”

California Dreaming

The expansion builds upon the company’s successful operations in Stockton and Fresno, broadening its reach to serve Southern California’s transportation and logistics market. With a reputation for exceptional service and equipment, Great Dane of California is poised to meet the diverse needs of its growing customer base in the region, according to the release.

The new Fontana facility will offer a large inventory of Great Dane’s new and used dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, as well as steel, aluminum, and combo platform trailers. Customers can expect the same trusted care that has been the hallmark of the company’s operations for more than four decades.

“We’re thrilled that Central Valley Trailer Repair is expanding its operations as Great Dane of California in Fontana,” said Rob Ulsh, vice president of dealer and international sales for Great Dane. “This new location allows us to provide the same dependable service and innovative products Central Valley Trailer Repair is known for, while serving the trucking and transportation community in the Southern California area.”

Great Dane is celebrating 125 years in business in 2025.