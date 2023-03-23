Motive adds 2 to executive team

SAN FRANCISCO — Motive, an automated operations platform in the trucking industry, has announced an expansion of its executive team.

Carolyn Patterson has been named the company’s chief human resource officer, and Robson Grieve has been hired as the company’s first chief marketing officer.

“The roles come as Motive accelerates its next phase of growth to improve the safety, productivity and profitability of businesses that power the physical economy,” a news release noted.

Patterson comes to Motive from SeatGeek, where she was the chief people officer.

According to the news release, she “built and scaled the HR team in preparation for its public offering.”

Previously, she spent nine years at Yelp in a series of operational roles, including revenue operations, before being appointed chief people officer. Earlier in her career, Patterson held leadership roles at Yahoo, eBay and Facebook, among other technology companies.

“Motive has created incredible value for its customers, but what really sets the company apart is its people,” Patterson said. “My mission at Motive is to enable every team member to achieve excellence in their work and their career by delivering trusted guidance, data-driven programming and equitable experiences that attract, retain and motivate top talent to do their best work as we capture the incredible market opportunity ahead of us.”

The news release notes that Grieve “brings a proven track record of building and scaling marketing programs at high growth enterprise software companies.”

Prior to Motive, Grieve was chief marketing officer at OutSystems and New Relic. Before that, he was EVP of marketing and customer experience at Concur, where he built a category-leading brand that resulted in the company’s acquisition by the multinational software company SAP.

“The team that started Motive and that is building the company today has an authentic customer orientation,” Grieve said. “We have a strong team and marketing engine in place to further accelerate the progress we’ve made expanding into the enterprise, entering new industries and bringing new and innovative solutions to market that solve the problems that matter most to the businesses and people who are moving the economy.”

Shoaib Makani, co-founder and CEO of Motive, praised the new additions to the Motive team.

“Carolyn and Robson have joined Motive at a pivotal time for the company,” Makani said. “The addition of these two new leaders will help accelerate Motive to its next phase of growth as we scale our team and technology. I am excited to work with Carolyn and Robson to further our mission to unlock the potential of the physical economy.“