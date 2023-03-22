Kriete Truck Centers installs 2 EV chargers

MADISON, Wis. — Kriete Truck Centers has installed two charging stations at its Madison, Wisconsin, location to serve the needs of electric truck customers.
Family owned and operated for more than 70 years with 10 locations across the state, Kriete partnered with Hino Trucks utilizing their end-to-end electric vehicle enablement solution, INCLUSEV, in securing the charging stations from ChargePoint, according to a news release.
“The installation of these two charging stations represents a significant milestone in the electrification journey of Kriete, our customers and the trucking industry,” David Kriete, president and CEO of Kriete Truck Centers, said. “Electric trucks are key to a sustainable future not just for trucking, but society as whole, and together with our industry partners, we’re committed to playing a leadership role.”
