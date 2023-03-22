Vehicle service professionals sought for ATMC survey

LEESBURG, Va. — The ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) is inviting all auto and truck (heavy trucks duty included) service professionals to participate in its annual training benchmarks survey.

Those who complete the entire survey will be entered for a chance to win a $250 Snap-on Tools certificate or one of several Cabela’s gift cards, according to a news release.

“ATMC conducts the annual survey to establish training benchmarks within the vehicle service and repair industry,” the news release stated. “The survey is designed to establish a series of metrics that help the industry recognize trends, provide a comparison standard and align the offerings of training providers with the needs of training consumers.”

Survey results will be compiled and presented at the ATMC Conference in Grapevine, Texas, on April 18-20, then posted on the ATMC website.

Click here to take the survey.