Multi Service Fuel Card, Radius partner to help small fleets

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Multi Service Fuel Card is announcing its partnership with Radius to deliver cutting-edge fleet management solutions tailored for small fleets and owner operators.

“The bulk of our customer base, and the trucking industry, are small fleets,” said Aaron Decker, CEO of Multi Service Fuel Card. “They keep our economy moving and they need economical access to the same level of technology and insights that large carriers have been benefiting from for years. Our alliance with Radius brings the best in fuel management and telematics together, giving small fleet operators upfront cost savings and back-end insights into fuel economy.”

Partnering to Help Fleets and Businesses

The alliance aims to help trucking and fleet businesses to enhance efficiency, improve safety and reduce operational costs, according to a company press release.

Radius, which powers over 600,000 connected vehicles and assets worldwide, offers a suite of advanced solutions, including real-time vehicle tracking, dash cams, asset monitoring and electronic logging devices (ELDs).

Through the partnership, Multi Service Fuel Card customers will now have access to Radius’ industry-leading telematics solutions, enabling them to:

Optimize Fuel Efficiency – Track fuel usage and reduce unnecessary costs.

Enhance Fleet Safety – Monitor driver behavior and implement safety measures.

Improve Asset Visibility – Gain real-time tracking for vehicles and equipment.

Streamline Compliance – Utilize ELDs for effortless hours-of-service tracking.

The Right Card

“As a company that originated in the fuel card space, we understand just how crucial the right fuel card service provider is to the success of a fleet,” said Brandon Johnson, president at Radius. “Multi Service Fuel Card is a trusted leader in this space, and through this alliance, we’re not only helping fleets reduce operational costs but also enhancing their overall efficiency and safety. With our advanced telematics solutions—including AI-powered dash cameras and real-time vehicle tracking—fleets can gain deeper insights into driver behavior, improve safety measures, and protect their bottom line.”

Existing Radius customers will now have access to Multi Service Fuel Card as an over the road fuel management solution, according to the release.

“Designed to help small fleets and owner operators maximize savings and efficiency, Multi Service Fuel Card provides competitive fuel discounts, widespread acceptance through the broadest truck stop network and 24/7 customer service,” the release said. “By leveraging the strengths of both companies, this alliance ensures that small fleets and owner operators can make data-driven decisions that improve efficiency and profitability.”

For more information on this alliance, visit www.radius.com/en-us/partnerships/msfc/.