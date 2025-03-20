Pilot becomes first travel center network to offer B99 biodiesel for fleets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot is celebrating the installation of the country’s first B99 biodiesel retail offering for commercial fleets at its travel center in Decatur, Ill.

“We know how important sustainability is to our customers and strive to help meet these growing needs for more sustainable fuel options for commercial fleets,” said Eric Fobes, head of renewables at Pilot. “Introducing B99 at our travel centers is another way we support fleets committed to reducing carbon emissions. This collaboration with PepsiCo, ADM and Optimus Technologies exemplifies how partnerships can create impactful solutions.”

Collaborative Effort

“This effort was made possible through collaboration with PepsiCo, a leading food and beverage company and operator of one of North America’s largest private fleets, and ADM, an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, highlighting the importance of partnerships to help drive sustainability goals in the trucking industry,” Pilot said in a press release.

Milestone in Sustainable Energy

According to the release, the development sets a milestone in sustainable energy by bringing B99 into the travel center space, helping make low-carbon solutions more accessible to fleets.

B99 biodiesel is a lower-carbon fuel that is driving a cleaner future for hard-to-decarbonize sectors like long-haul trucking. Biodiesel is manufactured from vegetable oils, animal fats or recycled grease and can improve fuel efficiency and help reduce carbon emissions in commercial trucking. Optimus Technologies enabled the rollout through its development of groundbreaking technology that upgrades diesel engines to operate on up to 100% biodiesel.

Initial Rollout

The initial rollout will feature installations of B99 biodiesel dispensing capabilities at three Pilot locations:

Currently available at 4030 East Boyd Road, Decatur, Ill.

Coming this spring to 11957 Douglas Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa

Coming this summer to 8787 South Lancaster Road, Dallas, Texas

“The initiative is supported by the Iowa Soybean Association, Iowa Biodiesel Board, Illinois Soybean Association Checkoff Program and the American Lung Association,” Pilot said. “It is part of Pilot’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its guests and customers as the company works to help shape the future of energy.”

