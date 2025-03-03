National Right to Work Foundation issues legal notice to 10 Roads Express drivers subject to Teamsters strike

WASHINGTON — The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation is issuing a special legal notice for 10 Roads Express drivers subject to Teamsters union bosses’ recent strike order against the company.

“The situation raises serious concerns for employees who believe there is much to lose from a union-ordered strike,” the legal notice said. “That is why workers frequently contact the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation to learn how they can avoid fines and other union discipline for continuing to report to work.”

According to the Foundation, the order affects hundreds of drivers across the country. 10 Roads Express is one of the largest private contractors for the U.S. Postal Service.

Notification of Rights

“The legal notice informs these workers of rights, albeit limited, that union officials often do not want them to know,” the Foundation said. “First and foremost, drivers have the right to resign their union memberships and keep working to support their families.”

The notice gives workers who want to exercise their right to work information on how to avoid fines and punishment that could be imposed by union officials.

The Foundation’s special legal notice highlights workers’ right to resign union membership and their right to revoke their union dues check-offs, with links to sample letters that can be sent to exercise both rights. The notice also gives workers information on how to begin a petition for a “decertification election,” in which employees request a workplace election to remove the union.

Strike may be Lead-Up to Creation of National, Inescapable Bargaining Unit Where Workers Can’t Vote Away Teamsters Control

“Teamsters union officials’ propaganda surrounding this strike hides the fact that many workers may simply want to continue working to support themselves and their families, something that they have an absolute right to do no matter what Teamsters bosses may say,” said Mark Mix, National Right to Work Foundation president. “Teamsters officials are also unlikely to acknowledge the fact that they are demanding that 10 Roads Express management bargain with them on a national level and not in individual workplaces, which may very well be a lead-up to the Teamsters thrusting 10 Roads Express drivers into a huge national unit designed to lock workers into Teamsters ranks in perpetuity.

“Such a gambit would also stop 10 Roads Express drivers in a single workplace from asking the federal labor board to hold a vote amongst their colleagues to remove the Teamsters from that one facility, as the work unit would encompass hundreds if not thousands of drivers from across the country who have likely never met each other,” Mix said. “Workers who are interested in continuing to do their jobs and avoid such legal maneuvering by Teamsters bosses in the future should read the Foundation’s legal notice and quickly seek Foundation legal aid if they encounter any obstacles to exercising their rights.”

Foundation Committed to Fighting Unionism Abuse

The National Right to Work Foundation is exclusively dedicated to providing free legal assistance to employee victims of forced unionism abuse. The full notice can be found at: https://www.nrtw.org/10roadsexpress/.

The Foundation has provided legal aid several times recently to truck drivers, warehouse workers, and other employees who oppose Teamsters union officials’ agendas. At the end of 2024, hundreds of Foundation-backed workers across Northern Ohio voted in favor of removing Teamsters union officials from power at their workplaces. That followed efforts to similarly boot out Teamsters bosses from trucking employees in Georgia, California, Virginia, and New Jersey.