TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

NHTSA issues safety recall for Volvo Trucks VNL

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   NHTSA issues safety recall for Volvo Trucks VNL
Reading Time: < 1 minute
NHTSA issues safety recall for Volvo Trucks VNL
Volvo Trucks North America is issuing a recall for certain 2023-2025 new VNL trucks. (Photo courtesy Volvo Trucks)

WASHINGTON  The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting that Volvo Trucks North America (Volvo Trucks) is recalling certain 2023-2025 new VNL trucks.

“The brakes may take longer than expected to activate,” the NHTSA said. “As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 121, ‘Air Brake Systems.'”

Remedy

Dealers will install a new pneumatic circuit, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 18, 2025. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks’ number for this recall is RVXX2502.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE