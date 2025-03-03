NHTSA issues safety recall for Volvo Trucks VNL

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting that Volvo Trucks North America (Volvo Trucks) is recalling certain 2023-2025 new VNL trucks.
“The brakes may take longer than expected to activate,” the NHTSA said. “As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 121, ‘Air Brake Systems.'”
Remedy
Dealers will install a new pneumatic circuit, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 18, 2025. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks’ number for this recall is RVXX2502.
Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.