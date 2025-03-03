Mack Trucks to display advanced tech, fuel efficiency at TMC 2025

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks will showcase the Mack Anthem model and Class 6 Mack MD6 at the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.
“Mack will also highlight its latest connected vehicle technology advancements, including the recently introduced AutoSend and Self-Service Parameter Updates features,” Mack said in a press release. “These enhancements to Mack’s Over The Air (OTA) capabilities help fleet managers maximize vehicle performance while reducing administrative workload.”
AutoSend
AutoSend, now standard with Mack’s Integrated Uptime subscription service, enables automated software deployments through the in-cab Driver-Display Activation interface, allowing updates to be completed in 30 minutes or less without disrupting operations.
“The new Self-Service Parameter Updates feature, available through the Mack Connect customer portal, gives fleet managers direct control to create and deploy custom parameter profiles for critical vehicle settings such as road speed limits and idle shutdown parameters,” Mack said.
Trucks on Display
Mack trucks on display in Mack Booth No. 701 include:
The Mack Anthem 64T which features:
- Engine: Mack MP8-445C, 445 horsepower and 1,850 lb.-ft. torque.
- Transmission: MackTMD12AFO mDRIVE 12-speed (Overdrive)
- Additional features: Mack PowerLeash engine brake, Mack ClearTech One emissions system, aerodynamic mirrors, stainless steel and clad aluminum bumper.
The Mack MD6 42R which features:
- Engine: Cummins ISB6.7 diesel, 260 horsepower and up to 660 lb.-ft. torque.
- Transmission: Allison 2500 RDS six-speed with PTO provision.
- Additional features: 25,995-lb. GVWR, Mack air suspension, GEOTAB telematics, full-color dash with 5” copilot screen.
TMC will be held March 10-13 at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.
For more information, visit your local dealer, www.macktrucks.com or Mack booth No. 701 during TMC 2025.