UPS appoints Kevin Clark to board of directors

ATLANTA, Ga. — UPS is announcing the appointment of Kevin Clark to the UPS board of directors, effective immediately.

“Kevin’s deep expertise in finance, technology, mobility, and industrial transformation make him an outstanding addition to the board, strengthening our stewardship of UPS,” said William Johnson, chairman of UPS board of directors. “We’re excited to have Kevin join us and look forward to his contributions.”

Seasoned Industry Veteran

Clark is chair and CEO of Aptiv PLC. He joined Aptiv in 2010 as CFO and served as Aptiv’s COO before being named president and CEO in 2015. Prior to Aptiv, he was a founding partner of Liberty Lane Partners, LLC, and held leadership roles at Fisher Scientific International Inc. Clark has both a bachelor’s degree in financial administration and a Master of Finance from Michigan State University.

“Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in healthcare and technology, which are strategic areas for UPS,” said Carol Tomé, UPS CEO. “We regularly evaluate our board, and his addition strengthens our perspectives in critical areas where we aim to accelerate growth. We’re thrilled to have him join us.”

Clark is expected to join the board’s Audit Committee following UPS’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareowners.