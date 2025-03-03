Former mayoral candidate identified as pedestrian killed by semi

SHREVEPORT, La. — Darryl Ray Ware II, a Shreveport native and the city’s youngest mayoral candidate, has been identified as the pedestrian killed by a semi-truck on Saturday.
Ware, 31, was hit by the semi-truck as he walked along 1-20.
He ran for mayor of Shreveport in 2022.
The incident is still under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department. The cause of the accident has not been identified. Information on the semi-truck’s driver and associated company has not been released.
This is an on-going story.