TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Former mayoral candidate identified as pedestrian killed by semi

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Former mayoral candidate identified as pedestrian killed by semi
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Former mayoral candidate identified as pedestrian killed by semi
Darryl Ray Ware II, Shreveport's youngest mayoral candidate, has been identified as the pedestrian killed by a semi-truck on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Darryl Ray Ware II via Instagram)

SHREVEPORT, La.   Darryl Ray Ware II, a Shreveport native and the city’s youngest mayoral candidate, has been identified as the pedestrian killed by a semi-truck on Saturday.

Ware, 31, was hit by the semi-truck as he walked along 1-20.

He ran for mayor of Shreveport in 2022.

The incident is still under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department. The cause of the accident has not been identified. Information on the semi-truck’s driver and associated company has not been released.

This is an on-going story.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE