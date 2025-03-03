Christine Britton named WIT Member of the Month

ARLINGTON, Va.— The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is announcing Christine Iva Britton as its March 2025 Member of the Month.

Britton was naturally drawn to anything with a motor and wheels as far back as she can remember. Growing up, her father ran a Husqvarna saw shop behind Jubitz Truck Stop. That location is near the Freightliner dealership where she has been employed for 10 years.

Destined for the Road

“The trucking industry was always coming and going in the backyard of my pre-CDL life,” said Britton. “I had stars in my eyes pretty early on and eventually went to IITR Trucking Driving School to make it official.”

Starting her career at Premier Truck Group in October of 2014, Britton is dispatched by the entire dealership. It includes new and used sales, collision and service departments. She assists management, service technicians, service writers and foremen with diagnostic feedback providing customer service excellence.

Her recognitions include being named one of Premier Truck Group’s 2024 Winning Women, winning the Premier Truck Group’s Safety Excellence Coin #056 and a Jubitz Truck Light Parade honorable mention.

For fellow women within the industry or those looking to enter it, Britton has some enthusiastic advice.

“Do it,” Britton said. “Always trust your intuition, be patient with yourself, believe in your greatness, be bold and communicate with confidence. Support, don’t compete. Make a great playlist to get through it and get over it.”