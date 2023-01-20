Navistar appoints Tobias Glitterstam to senior vice presidential role

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar executives have announced that Tobias Glitterstam is now a senior vice president, chief strategy and transformation officer at the company.

Glitterstam will report to President and CEO Mathias Carlbaum, a news release stated.

“Glitterstam will guide strategy implementation and accelerate sustainability efforts,” according to the news release. “He will lead corporate strategy, communication and government relations, as well as a newly established team for mobility solutions.”

According to Navistar executives, mobility solutions “target opportunities in the future of zero-emissions transportation, with an immediate priority on charging solutions.”

Carlbaum touted Glitterstam’s business acumen in such roles prior to his arrival at Navistar.

“Tobias has led market expansion and strategic business growth initiatives with companies across North America,” Carlbaum said. “His background in green energy, sustainable commercial transportation and logistics solutions makes him well-suited to guide the Navistar team in implementing our strategy and furthering our progress on our journey to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility.”

Glitterstam holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the Lund School of Economics and Management, Lund University, in Sweden.

“I am inspired by and aligned with Navistar’s sustainability vision and can see that the team is well-positioned to accelerate change,” Glitterstam said. “I’m looking forward to playing an important role in the transformation of the historic International brand and nearly 200-year-old company.”