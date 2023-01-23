More than 309k Class 8 tractors sold in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ind. — December Class 8 net orders were healthy for 2022, bringing total year-end ordering activity to a strong 159,000 (September through December).

Units sold for 2022 equaled 309,615.

Classes 5-7 orders declined 3% year-over-year to 17,464 units (-21% month over month), with seasonal adjustment trimming orders to 16,100, according to ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

“For now, business activity in the truck industry rolls on, also seemingly unphased by higher interest rates, as pent-up demand remains for now,” Eric Crawford, ACT Research’s vice president and senior analyst said. “We expect this dynamic to shift in 2H’23, as the Fed continues its aggressive push to subdue inflation. Although there have been recent signs of inflation slowing, we do not expect the Fed to begin cutting rates in 2023.”

Crawford said that Class 8 retail sales in December rose 19% year-over-year to a record 34,415 units.

“The strong finish to the year led to a total of 309,615 units sold in 2022.” Crawford said. “Classes 5-7 retail sales (SA) rose 3.6% year-over-year to 19,000 units. Full year retail sales were 229,821.”