Fleetworthy acquires fleet compliance solution provider Viastar

MADISON, Wis. — Fleetworthy has acquired Dallas, Texas-based Viastar, a provider of fleet compliance solutions.

“We’re excited to welcome Viastar’s clients and employees to the Fleetworthy family,” Michael Precia, Fleetworthy’s CEO and president, said. “Fleetworthy leverages its broad set of automated solutions and deep industry experience to help commercial fleets connect and navigate a highly regulated, complex, and fragmented ecosystem that has historically relied on antiquated software, siloed applications, and manual processes.”

Precia said Fleetworthy’s software platform and turnkey subscription-based managed services “provide fleets with real-time enterprise-wide visibility of transportation compliance, along with a single, unified source of truth for essential driver, asset and operational data.”

“We’re looking forward to bringing Fleetworthy’s modern cloud-based solutions and full range of capabilities to Viastar’s clients to help them reduce costs, mitigate risks, and achieve significant ROI by improving asset and driver utilization rates, automating workflows, maintaining regulatory compliance, and operating safer and more efficient fleets,” he added.