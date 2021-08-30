TheTrucker.com
Navistar pegs Mathias Carlbaum to succeed Persio Lisboa as company president and CEO

By The Trucker News Staff -
Mathias Carlbaum will take the reins as president and CEO of Navistar International Corp., manufacturer of International brand trucks and IC Bus brand buses, on Sept. 1, 2021. (Courtesy: Navistar)

MUNICH — The Navistar board of directors has appointed Mathias Carlbaum as the new president and CEO of Navistar International Corp., effective Sept. 1, 2021. Carlbaum will succeed Persio Lisboa, who has been with Navistar 35 years and has held the position of president and CEO since July 2020. Lisboa will retire following a short transition phase.

Navistar is the parent company of International brand commercial trucks and engines; IC Bus brand school and commercial buses; all-makes OnCommand Connection advanced connectivity services; aftermarket parts brands Fleetrite, ReNEWed and Diamond Advantage; and Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores.

Beginning in April 2021, Carlbaum has led the post-merger management of Navistar on behalf of the TRATON Group. A binding merger agreement was signed in November 2020. The merger was closed on July 1, 2021, with TRATON paying approximately $3.7 billion for all of Navistar’s common shares.

Before joining Navistar, Carlbaum served as executive vice president of commercial operations for Scania CV AB.

“Mathias Carlbaum is an internationally experienced manager with the right skills and mindset to lead Navistar into this new era as part of TRATON Group,” said Matthias Gründler, CEO of TRATON SE and a member of Navistar’s board of directors.

“I am welcoming Mathias in his new responsibility, he continued. “A great thanks goes to Persio Lisboa for his great support before, during and after the merger.”

In addition to appointing Carlbaum to lead the company, Navistar’s board of directors appointed an executive board, effective Sept. 1.

Walter G. Borst will continue his role as chief financial officer until Jan. 1, 2022, when Do Young Kim will take over as chief financial officer. Borst will continue to serve as a member of Navistar’s board of directors. Kim’s current role is project lead for TRATON’s IPO and the merger with Navistar.

Michael Grahe, formerly chief technical officer for the TRATON Group, will head operations. Navistar’s current president of operations, Phil Christman, will remain at Navistar until March 2022 to oversee Mexico and Brazil, as well as transition-related tasks.

Donna G. Dorsey will retain responsibility for Navistar’s people and culture, and Friedrich W. Baumann remains responsible for sales, marketing and aftersales. Mark Hernandez will remain in charge of manufacturing, and will also be appointed to Navistar’s executive board.

