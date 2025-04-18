Nelson-Jameson announces scholarship winner

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Nelson-Jameson is announcing Sophie Kempe as the winner of its third annual “Golden Rule” college scholarship program through the Nelson-Jameson Foundation (NJF).

Amanda Nelson Sasse, president NJF, noted that the scholarship is designed to reflect the company’s family values.

“Having been a family-owned company for almost 80 years, the ‘Golden Rule’ scholarship is one of the important ways in which we extend our strong sense of family culture to our team and their families,” Nelson Sasse said. “Empowering our next generation of leaders by providing opportunities to make higher education more accessible is a privilege for which we are profoundly grateful.”

Each year, the winner is awarded a $2,500 scholarship toward their college expenses.

The Golden Rule

The Nelson-Jameson Foundation’s Scholarship Program provides family members of Nelson-Jameson employees the opportunity to apply for scholarships at accredited two-year or four-year colleges. As part of the application process, students are required to include an essay outlining ways that they live by the principles of Nelson-Jameson’s “Golden Rule” culture – a focus on maintaining a culture of honesty, integrity, and kindness, with a commitment to operating ethically with respect for people, the community, and the environment.

Kempe is attending Boston University—Honors College and studying Cell Biology, Molecular Biology, and Genetics. Her father, Peter Kempe, is the senior vice president of strategy and business development for ingredients at Nelson-Jameson.

Bright Future

“Sophie’s drive, dedication, and commitment to her education is unparalleled,” the judging committee said. “Not only is Sophie an exceptional student, but her volunteer work and experiences affiliated with her major are outstanding and point to a successful and bright future.

An independent committee of former educators reviewed the applications and selected the awardee. Criteria included active community involvement and/or volunteer experience, and three essays—one describing why the scholarship was important to them, another on career objectives, and a third on how they live by Nelson-Jameson’s Golden Rule values. The scholarship program will continue to run annually, with each year’s winners announced in the spring.

More information on the Golden Rule Scholarship and the Nelson-Jameson Foundation can be found at nelsonjameson.com/about-us/nelson-jameson-foundation/.