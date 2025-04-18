Lytx launches unified fleet platform with Geotab

SAN DIEGO Calif. — Lytx is announcing the launch of Lytx+, a unified technology offering that integrates video safety with telematics.

“For too long, fleets seeking an all-in-one solution have had to compromise—sacrificing safety for operational efficiency,” said Casey McGee, CRO at Lytx. “With Lytx+, we’re eliminating that tradeoff. Fleet managers now have a video-powered all-in-one fleet solution that drives operational excellence using video and AI, scales with their growth, and adapts to evolving regulatory requirements.”

Collaboration

In close collaboration with Geotab, the first Lytx+ offering (Lytx+ with Geotab) combines state-of-the-art video safety and vehicle telematics into one, unified video-powered fleet management solution that maximizes safety, efficiency, operational simplicity, and cost savings, according to a joint press release.

“With over 25 years of industry expertise and AI-powered insights being leveraged by each company, Lytx and Geotab are collaborating to eliminate the need for multiple systems and vendors,” the release said. “The Lytx+ with Geotab integration offers one installation, one expert onboarding and support team, one driver app, and one comprehensive data platform. This seamless, unified offering helps to ensure that fleets operate with zero compromises on safety or efficiency.”

A unified solution leveraging the strengths of both companies, Lytx+ with Geotab features:

• Best-in-Class Video Safety: Industry-leading machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) offers real-time driver behavior monitoring, risk management, incident detection, and more.

• Award-Winning Telematics: Powerful data that includes fuel management, vehicle diagnostics, route optimization, and regulatory compliance information with on-demand video to support complete fleet visibility, efficiency, and customer service.

• Comprehensive Coaching and Risk Reduction: Large array of in-cab alerts and automated coaching workflows to improve driver performance.

• On-Demand Video Access: Up to 400 hours of recorded footage, providing faster access to incident evidence.

• Integration Marketplace: Ready-to-use integrations from leading technology providers in the most useful telematics categories.

• Configurable Dashboard: Companies can create the visual summary that best suits their need to monitor compliance, operational efficiency, and productivity.

• Data Flexibility: Simplified data connections to third-party solutions, which extend the platform to meet the unique needs of each fleet.

• White-Glove Support and Scalability: One dedicated support team offering expert onboarding, best practices consulting, and ongoing support for client success.

• Sustainability: Broad electric vehicle (EV) compatibility support, from suitability assessment to monitoring CO2 emissions, for over 300 makes and models to better manage fleet sustainability goals.

Unlocking Operational Efficiency

“Lytx+ with Geotab eliminates data silos for fleets and the problems that can occur when data is isolated and not easily shared across an organization,” said Rajesh Rudraradhya, CTO at Lytx. “By removing these boundaries and limitations, we’re truly unlocking safety-driven operational efficiency. This innovative, seamless experience brings operational excellence to the same user-friendly Lytx platform our clients are familiar with, while simplifying program administration and support.”

The Lytx+ with Geotab unified offering will be available later this year to Lytx customers (U.S. and Canada) and mid-market and enterprise fleets seeking to consolidate their video safety and telematics under a single, powerful platform.

“At Geotab, we believe in the power of data to drive smarter fleet decisions,” said Louis De Jong, CRO at Geotab. “We are thrilled that Lytx chose to partner with Geotab, and in doing so, they are combining two industry-leading technologies into one state-of-the-art solution, helping fleets not only improve safety but also optimize operations, reduce downtime, and maximize efficiency.”