New fuel card program for truckers launched

CLEVELAND — Freedom Fuel Card, a newly-launched fuel card program available for trucking owner-operators and fleets, touts the ability to save drivers thousands of dollars in diesel costs per year.

According to a news release, Freedom Fuel Card guarantees discounts at more than 10,000 locations across the U.S. and “the lowest swipe fee in the industry.”

Freedom Fuel Card funds 100% of all fuel purchased, the company notes.

“We help fleets and owner-operators save more money so they can grow their businesses. Whether you own two trucks or 200, you need the freedom to fill up your tank and save your way,” said Craig Cohen, Freedom Fuel Card president. “That’s why we offer consistent diesel fuel discounts at most locations nationwide with the lowest swipe fee in the industry and cover your entire tank, not just up to a certain credit limit.”

Beyond fast cash for diesel, Freedom Fuel Card offers an online dashboard and mobile app that can be customized to meet owner-operators’ and drivers’ needs, the news release stated.

Users can run reports, track driver spending, review discounts and change security settings anytime directly through the platform.

To apply, visit FreedomFuelCard.com.