Truckers celebrated after helping Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is publicly thanking a trucking couple for helping out one of their troopers recently.

According to an OSHP Facebook post, “Trooper Bailey from our Lebanon Post had a flat tire on I-71 in Warren County and pulled over. While changing his tire, he noticed a bobtail truck pull into the crossover. Richard and Rachel Null passed him, exited and came back to check on him to help!”

The post has so far gained 80 comments.

Marty Ellis Exline wrote: “We need more people like them.”

“That is what we do in life. Try to be kind and help others. Just makes you feel so much better. Try it!” Anna Belle Saltz wrote.

Jim Scyoc commented: “That’s totally awesome! Here’s two absolute strangers helping out an officer of the law so he could protect the highways! Normally it’s the other ￼way around, the officer helping the citizens! I’m so thankful that God had his hands upon each and everyone of them! Now here’s three people that more than likely, will be friends for life!”

The post closed with the hashtag #InThisTogether.