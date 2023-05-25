Semi-truck collides with another big rig in Phoenix, killing 1 driver

PHOENIX — An 18-wheeler driver has died in a wreck involving another big rig on Interstate 10 in West Valley, Arizona, near Phoenix.
Authorities said the accident, which occurred on Wednesday, May 24, happened after one rig hit another semi that was stopped on the right side of the eastbound interstate travel lane in Tonopah, Arizona.
The driver of the stopped truck was killed, authorities said, noting that impairment wasn’t a factor in the wreck.
Further details haven’t been provided.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.