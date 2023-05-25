TheTrucker.com
Semi-truck collides with another big rig in Phoenix, killing 1 driver

By The Trucker News Staff -
This photo shows the aftermath of a wreck involving one big rig striking another one that was stopped along Interstate 10 near Phoenix. (Courtesy: Arizona Fire Authority)

PHOENIX — An 18-wheeler driver has died in a wreck involving another big rig on Interstate 10 in West Valley, Arizona, near Phoenix.

Authorities said the accident, which occurred on Wednesday, May 24, happened after one rig hit another semi that was stopped on the right side of the eastbound interstate travel lane in Tonopah, Arizona.

The driver of the stopped truck was killed, authorities said, noting that impairment wasn’t a factor in the wreck.

Further details haven’t been provided.

