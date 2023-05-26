South Florida man pleads guilty in nationwide moving fraud scheme

MIAMI — Avraham Zano has pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to wire fraud, interstate transportation of stolen property and failure to give up possession of household goods in connection with a moving fraud scheme, federal authorities announced.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General (DOT-OIG), in September 2022, Zano, owner of Zano Moving and Storage LLC, along with Sofien Mlayah, an employee of Zano, were indicted for conspiring to steal household goods from victims who hired the company for interstate moving services.
The scheme involved inflating the costs of victims’ moves, taking possession of their goods and abandoning the property throughout the nation at undisclosed self-storage facilities, often resulting in total loss of the victims’ property.
DOT-OIG is conducting this investigation with the Sunny Isles Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
