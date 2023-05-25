Echo Global Logistics earns ‘Best and Brightest Company to Work For’ honor for 10th straight year

CHICAGO — Supply chain technology management company Echo Global Logistics Inc. has again been recognized as a great place to work by Chicago’s 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

According to a news release, the award program, hosted by the National Association for Business Resources, “honors companies that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to their employees, identifiable in their human resources practices.”

This is the 10th time Echo has received the award.

“Our workplace culture fosters success within our dedicated team and across our business,” said Doug Waggoner, chief executive officer at Echo. “Cutting-edge technology combined with collaboration from our talented employees allows Echo to provide exceptional transportation management services for our clients and carriers and thriving careers for our team members.”

Paula Frey, chief human resources officer at Echo, said that Echo’s employees “drive our business and boost each other up with our wins.”

“We’re proud to be recognized for the 10th time as a Best and Brightest company along with so many equally outstanding organizations,” Frey said. “I’m appreciative of all the Echo team members who work hard and carry the load together every day.”