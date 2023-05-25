Woman charged in Texas trucker’s death

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 61-year-old woman is being charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection with the death of a truck driver in April.

According to the Harris County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office, Gina Wilhoit is accused of striking Hector Martinez with her car while he was loading equipment onto his semi-trailer off of Interstate 45 near FM 1960.

Court documents noted that Martinez had parked in the northbound right lane of the service road on April 20 and turned on his hazard lights. He began operating an industrial boom lift onto the trailer, then walked around both sides of the trailer to secure it.

According to a report by ABC 13, video reportedly captured the fatal crash.

“As Martinez continued to secure the boom, a car is seen driving up onto the back of the trailer and hitting Martinez. The vehicle then rotates, and the back end lands on Martinez, documents state,” ABC 13 reported.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilhoit was later rushed to the hospital and underwent an evaluation. It was then determined she was under the influence, according to court documents.

She also reportedly admitted to “smoking a pipe with chemicals and marijuana prior to driving,” according to ABC 13.