New Pilot Travel Center opens in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Pilot Company is continuing to expand its industry-leading network of travel centers with the grand opening of its newest location in Albuquerque, New Mexico, this month. Located at Exit 215 on I-25, the newly built Pilot Travel Center brings 70 new truck parking spots, driver-focused amenities, and a wide selection of premium offerings to the South Valley area.

“We’ve been serving drivers across New Mexico for 35 years and are proud to open our 15th location in the state,” said Jason Nordin, chief operator of Pilot Company. “With our new Pilot Travel Center, we look forward to providing fast and friendly service, comfortable facilities, and additional truck parking for professional truck drivers traveling through the south end of Albuquerque.”

Located at 9220 Broadway Boulevard, the Pilot Travel Center is over 14,300 square feet and offers several amenities, including:

12 gasoline fueling positions and 7 diesel lanes with biofuel, DEF, and high-speed pumps for quicker refueling

Fresh-made pizza, homestyle meals, and grab-and-go food offerings prepared on site daily, including salads, sandwiches, burgers, fruit cups, and an array of hot and cold snacks.

Pilot’s ‘Best on the Interstate’ premium coffees, including bean-to-cup selections and cold brew

McDonald’s with drive thru

Wide selection of name brand products, electronics, gifts, and gear

70 truck parking spots

5 showers

CAT scale

Public laundry

Full-service and self-checkouts for faster shopping

“While you’re fueling up, stop in and try some of our awesome signature coffee and food – we’re serving everything from hot breakfast, pizza, and jumbo chicken wings that are made fresh daily,” Nordin said.

To celebrate its grand opening, the new Pilot Travel Center will offer an exclusive deal from Feb. 21 – March 13 for 25% off food and beverages by entering the promo code “Pilot1106” in the myRewards PlusTM app.