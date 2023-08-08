New Sheetz location in London, Ohio, has 41 truck parking spots

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, opened its newest location on Aug. 8 at 1367 U.S. 42 in London, Ohio.

This will be the 24th store in the Columbus, Ohio area, according to a news release.

The new location features seven lanes of diesel fuel and diesel exhaust fluid for truckers and 14 fuel terminals for other vehicles.

Forty-one free overnight parking spaces will also be available to truckers.

In honor of the opening, Sheetz has donated $2,500 to the Madison County Food Bank.

Sheetz will also donate another $2,500 to the Special Olympics in Ohio, the news release noted.