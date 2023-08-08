TheTrucker.com
New Sheetz location in London, Ohio, has 41 truck parking spots

By The Trucker News Staff -
The new Sheetz location in London, Ohio, features 41 truck parking spots. (Courtesy: Sheetz)

ALTOONA, Pa.  —  Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, opened its newest location on Aug. 8 at 1367 U.S. 42 in London, Ohio.

This will be the 24th store in the Columbus, Ohio area, according to a news release.

The new location features seven lanes of diesel fuel and diesel exhaust fluid for truckers and 14 fuel terminals for other vehicles.

Forty-one free overnight parking spaces will also be available to truckers.

In honor of the opening, Sheetz has donated $2,500 to the Madison County Food Bank.

Sheetz will also donate another $2,500 to the Special Olympics in Ohio, the news release noted.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

