FASTPORT reports record number of nominations for driving award

WASHINGTON — FASTPORT has announced that they have received a record number of nominations for the 2023 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award.

In addition, more organizations than ever before submitted candidates representing each branch of the U.S. military, a news release stated.

“We have had tremendous support from each of our partners. In addition to Kenworth and Hiring Our Heroes, I want to thank Michelin North America, Inc. and Bob Perry, president of Health in Transportation for providing our first 50 nominees with the CDL Health Scanner app. Their commitment to improving the health of every driver on the road should be commended,” said FASTPORT President Brad Bentley.

FASTPORT officials also report that this year’s nominees are the most diverse, with longtime supporters Stevens Transport, Roehl Transportation, Werner Enterprises, Hirschbach Motor Lines, Prime, Inc, Melton Truck Lines, Veriha Trucking, CRST and Epes Transport submitting outstanding candidates.

In addition, nominations were made from various others, including Schneider, CDS Tractor Trailer School, NFI, Paschall Truck Lines, Apex CDL Institute, Tyson Foods, Fayetteville Technical Community College, USA Truck, ABF Freight and more.

The 10 semi-finalists will be announced on Sept. 1 and honored at a dinner on Sept. 21 at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio.

The following day, the finalists will be announced at a ceremony at the MHC Road Ready Center, which is adjacent to the Kenworth manufacturing plant in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The 2023 contest will reach a finale on Dec. 15 in Washington, D.C., where the winner will be given the keys to their Kenworth Signature Edition 100th Anniversary T680.

“For a military veteran, being nominated for this award is a great honor,” Bentley said. “We are so thankful to the American Trucking Associations, Radio Nemo and Tenstreet for helping us promote the contest, and for carriers, CVTA and NAPFTDS (National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools) members who went out of their way to recognize this amazing group of drivers.”