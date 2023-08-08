Relay Payments’ Haul of Fame Contest seeks 2 outstanding drivers

ATLANTA — Attention families and employers of truck drivers in the U.S.: It’s time to show your favorite driver some love.

Relay Payments has officially launched its Haul of Fame contest, where two winners will be selected to receive an all-inclusive NASCAR trip to see Hendrick Motorsport’s driver William Byron at Bristol’s dirt track during Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Both winners will receive:

Two tickets to the NASCAR Bass Pro Shots Night Race on Sept. 16.

Airfares for two and a night at the Red Roof Inn in Kinston, Tennessee.

Transfers to and from the track.

Spending money.

Exclusive Relay No. 24 racecar swag signed by William Byron..

Nominees must “have an enhanced image of trucking, have a positive impact on the industry and their communities,” a news release stated.

They must also be at least 21, a U.S. citizen and hold a current, valid CDL.

Owner-operators can nominate themselves.

Nominations are due by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Aug. 20.

To nominate yourself or a trucker you know, visit Relay’s website at https://www.relaypayments.com/haul-of-fame.