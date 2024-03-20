New Truckstop survey shows carriers increased workloads to stay profitable

BOISE, Idaho — Results of a new Truckstop survey show that more than 2,000 of their carriers had to work harder in 2023 to stay profitable.

“In the past year, carriers have experienced a significant increase in their workload, driving an additional 3,000 miles on average, handling two more loads each month, and absorbing the costs for 17% of their miles as unpaid ‘deadhead’ travel,” a news release stated.

Despite the decrease in fuel expenses leading to lower costs per mile, more than 60% of carriers have identified insurance costs as a significant challenge.

“Furthermore, the vast majority of carriers underscored the importance of continuously exploring strategies to protect themselves from fraud and theft within the freight industry,” according to the news release.

“Carriers face a multitude of business challenges every day including volatile market conditions, fraudulent activities and fluctuating profit margins,” said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. “Our unwavering commitment to our customers drives us to tackle these obstacles head-on. Through our innovative products and services, we empower freight professionals to grow their business with speed, trust, and confidence.”

Truckstop purposely released the survey ahead of the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) — scheduled for March 21-23 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Truckstop will host two sessions as part of the PRO TALKS Education Series at MATS, one tied to maximizing broker relations and the other aimed at helping carriers run their business. Truckstop’s Chief Relationship Officer, Brent Hutto, will be sharing his knowledge of the industry during two sessions being held in the ProTalks Theater, room B104:

Thursday, March 21 (2:15 p.m. EDT): Carriers – Stay Alive and Thrive, industry-leading advisor Kevin Rutherford of Let’s Truck will join Hutto as they discuss choosing the right freight and controlling costs, as well as deliver savvy trucking advice to help carriers run their trucking business.

Friday, March 22 (1:30 p.m. EDT): How to Maximize your Broker Relationships, Tyler Johnston of Mercer Transportation will join Hutto as they discuss how to spot a bad actor, how to choose the good from the bad, and best negotiate with brokers.

Truckstop is also sponsoring a Certified Master Carrier Live event featuring Rutherford aimed at helping carriers elevate their career and step into the role of a Certified Master Carrier. Whether attendees are starting with their first truck or looking to expand to a small fleet, Rutherford will dive into effective business planning, discover essential trucking tools, as well as network with fellow drivers.

Showgoers who attend a product demonstration of the Truckstop platform in the company’s booth (No. 16160) will receive a custom-designed t-shirt while supplies last. Additionally, Truckstop is offering new customers (attending the show) $50 off for their first three months of Load Board Pro.