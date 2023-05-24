Newest Sheetz location in Bloomington, Pennsylvania, to feature 25 free big rig parking spaces

ALTOONA, Pa. — Restaurant and convenience store chain Sheetz is holding a grand opening for a new location at 6 Wedgetown Road in Bloomington, Pennsylvania.

The grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, with multiple prizes awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year, according to a news release.

The store’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m. This new location, which opens to the public at 8 a.m., will also welcome customers by offering free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day.

The store will include four lanes that offer high flow diesel fuel and diesel exhaust fluid for semi-trucks, along with 12 fuel terminals for other vehicles. The store will also feature 26 free parking spaces, available for overnight parking to truckers.

This new location, which will be Sheetz’s 36th store to offer truck diesel fuel lanes, is in close proximity to Interstate 80.

“Deeply committed to the communities it serves and in honor of this grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank,” according to the news release. “The nonprofit is committed to ending hunger in 27 counties across central Pennsylvania. By working with more than 1,100 local agencies and programs, they serve more than 144,000 people in need each month through their two Healthy Food Hubs, located in Harrisburg and Williamsport.”

Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, limit one per customer while supplies last from 9-11 a.m.

A second donation of $2,500 will also be presented to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.