Nolan Transportation Group launches Beon Rewards

ATLANTA — Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) has launched Beon Rewards, an exclusive program that caters to the needs of smaller fleets.

NTG officials say the goal is to “improve the NTG carrier experience.”

The new program enables carriers to earn reward points for hauling loads with NTG and curbs carrier turnover with access to member-specific benefits, such as Drivewyze PreClear, according to a news release.

“Smaller fleet carriers face numerous challenges today from increasing costs to unexpected delays and driver satisfaction that inhibit efficient and effective operations,” Drew Herpich, chief commercial officer at NTG, said. “We’ve worked hard to ensure we’re a go-to partner for these business owners, and Beon Rewards helps us double down on that work, and empower smaller carriers to address these problems, grow their business, provide quality service, and build an engaged and loyal driver network.”

The American Trucking Associations estimates driver turnover at 73% for smaller fleets.

However, bypass programs can help curb turnover, according to NTG.

“Almost three quarters of drivers consider a bypass program extremely valuable when considering a commercial trucking job opportunity, with these services saving 7.5 hours of drive time each month according to the association,” the news release stated.

Through Beon Rewards, select carriers will have exclusive access to weigh station bypass via statuses of silver, gold or platinum, paid for by NTG.

The technology works within a truck’s existing electronic logging or mobile device, without the need for a transponder. Drivewyze PreClear bypasses are available at more than 840 sites in 43 states and two Canadian provinces today.

“As an organization, Drivewyze’s vision is to make possible a commercial transportation system with zero crashes and zero fatalities,” Frances Kilgour, vice president of business development at Drivewyze, said. “Weigh station bypass works by looking at a fleet’s safety score and rewarding fleets that prioritize solid safety practices. For us, it makes perfect sense to work with a partner, like Nolan Transportation Group, to offer Drivewyze PreClear as an incentive to reward fleets for their hard-earned safety score.”

To sign up, carriers must register through Beon Carrier Portal. Carriers will receive priority access to freight and reward points for delivered loads. Carriers must meet a minimum load volume requirement annually to retain their status and reward points.