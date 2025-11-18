Nussbaum Technology to launch BidRight, a bid automation and intelligence platform

HUDSON, Ill — Nussbaum Technology a sister company of Nussbaum Transportation Services, is announcing the creation of BidRight, a bid automation and intelligence platform that helps carriers win more profitable freight and maximize network potential.

Nussbaum Technology is also partnering with KSM Transport Advisors (KSMTA) to develop and market the product.

“The industry needs a tool built by a carrier to address real pricing issues,” said Tyler Dietrich, president, Nussbaum Technology. “BidRight’s tools and FreightMath’s profitability engine are aligned and highly complementary, offering a complete solution. I’m looking forward to what it can do for more carriers.”

BidRight

BidRight’s automation, pricing intelligence and collaboration tools bring speed, insight and clarity to the bidding process, empowering carriers to bid with confidence, according to a Nussbaum press release. Its core capabilities include:

Bid Management – Users can quickly import RFPs into a standardized format and organize/track bid projects in one centralized platform.

Workflow Collaboration – Users can easily review progress, assignments, and comments from team members. They can also flag important issues for upcoming meetings.

Pricing Intelligence – Market data, network and profitability analysis, past decisions, and other key variables are embedded directly in the workflow.

Award Review – Carriers can evaluate awarded lanes and quickly identify unprofitable freight.

“BidRight’s pricing intelligence includes network and profitability insights from FreightMath, KSMTA’s proprietary analytics engine that quantifies network profit potential,” the release said. “With FreightMath’s trusted metrics embedded directly in BidRight’s workflow, fleets can evaluate rate competitiveness and operational impact (e.g., running “what-if” scenarios to predict how each opportunity affects network density, asset utilization, and total profitability before committing). KSMTA will also serve as the marketing partner for BidRight.”

Boosting Efficiency in Pricing

According to the release, BidRight was originally developed by Nussbaum Transportation to boost efficiency in their pricing department. Since its inception in 2017-2019, the software has revolutionized Nussbaum’s bidding process, enabling them to bid 20x faster, complete team reviews 15x faster, and maintain rates 5% above the market for 10 consecutive quarters. It also earned CCJ’s Innovator of the Year award in 2025. In September 2025, Nussbaum Technology emerged from this innovative culture as a separate company focused on bringing intelligent software solutions to the trucking industry. Dietrich led the original development.

“Nussbaum has long been recognized not only as a strong operator, but as a company deeply committed to building a smarter, stronger truckload carrier community through collaboration and responsible innovation,” said Chris Henry, president, KSMTA. “Their willingness to share best practices and elevate industry standards embodies the belief that a smarter competitor is a better competitor. We’re proud to partner with a team so focused on continuous improvement and leveraging technology to create long-term, carrier-centric success. Integrating our FreightMath network profitability engine into BidRight brings together two like-minded organizations that are dedicated to helping carriers make more intelligent, data-driven decisions.”

BidRight is expected to launch commercially in 2026. Nussbaum Technology is currently conducting alpha tests with a select group of carriers to gather product feedback. To learn more about BidRight, or to apply for the alpha cohort, click here.