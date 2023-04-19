Tom Fleming honored with TRALA’s Steve Lawrence Legacy Award

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Truck Renting and Leasing Association (TRALA) recently honored Tom Fleming of Aim NationaLease with the Steve Lawrence Legacy Award during the association’s 2023 Annual Meeting at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort in Bonita Springs, Florida.

“Tom Fleming is equal parts leader, mentor, visionary, philanthropist and provider” said President of NationaLease Dean Vicha. “The amount of lives Tom has positively influenced is immeasurable and he does it with such a combination of self-confidence and humility that he is truly someone we should all aspire to be more like. NationaLease and the entire Truck Leasing Industry are truly blessed to have him on our side.”

Fleming, chairman and CEO of Aim Transportation Solutions, began his company in 1982 when he purchased McNicholas Transportation, a company with only 29 trucks and five employees, according to a news release.

Today, Aim NationaLease operates or maintains nearly 11,000 vehicles with approximately 1,200 employees at over 100 facilities.

Fleming is an active member of many charitable and civic organizations in his home state of Ohio and in the transportation industry. He has served on TRALA’s Board of Directors, the National Truck Leasing system (past chairman), Youngstown State University Foundation Board (past chairman), YMCA of Youngstown (past chairman), and Community Foundation of Mahoning Valley (past chairman).

Fleming is now the fifth NationaLease Member to be recognized for the Steve Lawrence Legacy Award. Past recipients of this noble award are Steve Lawrence of Lawrence NationaLease, Paul DeCarolis of DeCarolis NationaLease, Doug Clark of Corcentric and Tom Brown of Brown NationaLease.

The Steve Lawrence Legacy Award was named after one of the eight original founding TRALA Board Members in 1978. TRALA created the award to recognize Lawrence’s more than four decades of service to the industry and subsequently to recognize individuals who have made a significant and lasting impact on TRALA.