Mixed bag: Sales of natural gas Class 8 tractors see ups, downs over past few months

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Sales of natural gas-powered vehicles were mixed from December 2022 to February, according to the latest Alternative Fuels Quarterly by ACT Research.
December activity lagged its year-ago level by 47%, with January falling behind by an even greater margin (-57% year-over-year).
February saw a reversal, with year-over-year sales gaining 40%.
“In the near term, results were similarly fickle, with December ticking up 1% month-over-month, January plummeting 49% compared to the previous month, and February recapturing 33% of the prior month decline,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “Combined, sales in the three-month period ceded their year-to-date November gain, finishing 2022 up 3.2% compared to 2021.”
Tam also noted that sales are down 29% year-to-date for February compared to the same period in 2022.
Quantifying activity, natural gas sales totaled 3,837 units in 2022. Through the first two months of 2023, reporting OEMs have sold 403 natural gas-powered Class 8 units.
