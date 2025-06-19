OTR files for voluntary dismissal of suit with DAT

As of Monday afternoon, a lawsuit filed by OTR Capital appears to be on the verge of settlement after OTR voluntarily filed for dismissal.

The voluntary dismissal comes after Superior Court Judge Adele Grubbs ordered a hearing for Tuesday to hear arguments to hear a contempt motion.

According to court documents, the dismissal was pursuant to a settlement agreement that has yet to be disclosed.

The hearing scheduled for Tuesday was evidentiary regarding a motion filed by OTR last Thursday accusing DAT Freight and Consulting of not following Grubbs’ previous orders.

The 29-page motion specifically referenced Grubbs’ orders from June 10 directing DAT to not “directly compete with the factoring business of OTR in the United State, through the Outgo product, or otherwise,” and to “cease providing factoring services through the Outgo product.

OTR accused DAT of picking and choosing “which parts of the order it wants to follow,” according to the complaint.