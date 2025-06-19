Fleet Advantage wins TMSA Trailblazer Award for its “Driving Success” podcast

AUSTIN, Texas — Fleet Advantage (FA) is announcing a prestigious recognition for its “Driving Success” podcast.

FA is celebrating the win for receiving a Transportation Marketing & Sales Association’s (TMSA) Trailblazer Award for the podcast.

“We are incredibly pleased to receive this recognition from TMSA,” said Katerina Jones CMO at FA. “Driving Success was developed as a way to bring relevant, timely, and insightful conversations to transportation professionals across all levels of experience. This award is a reflection of our team’s creativity, commitment, and deep understanding of the industry’s evolving needs. It also validates our broader strategy of meeting audiences where they are—through accessible and impactful digital content.”

Trailblazer Awards

“This recognition underscores Fleet Advantage’s commitment to producing high-impact marketing initiatives that engage, educate, and inform the transportation industry,” FA said.

The Trailblazer Awards, presented annually by TMSA, celebrate organizations that demonstrate innovation, creativity, and measurable success in marketing and sales. Winners are selected for their ability to develop and execute strategies that drive business results, elevate brand visibility, and contribute meaningfully to the broader industry. The award recognizes campaigns that are forward-thinking, data-informed, and purpose-driven—qualities that Driving Success exemplifies through its unique content format and outreach approach.

Driving Success

Launched in 2024, the “Driving Success” podcast was created as part of Fleet Advantage’s broader content strategy to increase brand awareness and deliver valuable insights to a younger, more diverse, and tech-savvy audience. With in-depth episodes on fleet asset management, industry regulations, financing strategies, and safety initiatives, the podcast provides education and thought leadership that transportation professionals can trust and share across their organizations.

“The podcast achieved significant success in its first year, including a 600% increase in views and listens, heightened engagement with clients and prospects, and strengthened relationships with existing customers,” FA said. “It quickly became a centerpiece of Fleet Advantage’s digital outreach strategy, supported by media partnerships, social media promotion, LinkedIn and YouTube syndication, and direct email campaigns. Available on all major streaming platforms, the podcast has served as a dynamic tool for community building and brand storytelling.”

Episodes such as Navigating the CARB Prebuy, Demystifying Full-Service Lease Contracts, and Fleet Management: State of the Industry have ranked among the most popular, with recent installments also addressing timely regulatory shifts and Fleet Advantage’s alignment with national safety campaigns. A standout effort was the launch of the Summer of Safety micro-series, which supported initiatives such as National Tire Safety Week and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) Brake Safety Week—reinforcing Fleet Advantage’s commitment to road safety and industry well-being, according to a company press release.

Relevance and Reach

TMSA judges praised the initiative, noting the strategic use of campaigns like CVSA’s to enhance relevance and reach.

“I love a podcast and know how challenging it can be to keep it going,” one competition judge said. “Kudos for captions—so important. This effort lays the foundation for a full content marketing strategy.”

Another judge commented, “An interesting and very well-thought-out project. The execution is impressive.”

Members of Fleet Advantage’s marketing team, Jones and marketing and digital coordinator Tracy Derival, attended the 2025 TMSA ELEVATE Conference to accept the award during the Blazer’s Bash.

The Driving Success podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and other platforms.