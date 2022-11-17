P&A Transportation scoops up Clay’s Transport Inc. in continued expansion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — P&S Transportation LLC, a PS Logistics subsidiary, has purchased all substantial transportation assets of Clay’s Transport, Inc. and Clays Logistics LLC, a privately-owned interstate trucking and brokerage company that specializes in flatbed shipping in the southeastern United States.

Headquartered in Brookhaven, Mississippi, Clay’s maintains a fleet of 35 tractors and 50 trailers, according to a news release from P&S. Transportation. Clay’s primarily hauls general flatbed freight, including lumber, metals and steel — types of freight in which P&S also specializes.

“Clay’s brings great freight synergies to both our companies as well as our customers,” said Scott Smith, chief executive officer of PS Logistics. “It also further establishes our driver base in the Southeast and adds our first trucking terminal in Mississippi to our growing national network.”

The acquisition will provide Clay’s, its customers and its drivers with additional capacity, new service offerings and increased economies of scale, the news release stated.

Organizationally, Clay’s will be managed by James Waldrop as a separate division of P&S under the leadership of Houston Vaughn, P&S’ president and chief operating officer. Clay’s will continue to operate under the Clay’s Transport brand name.

“P&S will be a great partner for our business,” Waldrop said. “Both of our companies are committed to our drivers and their success, and we share a positive culture that creates an ideal environment for everyone to grow and prosper.”

The news release stated that “Clay’s acquisition continues PS Logistics’ acquisition strategy of partnering with families and owners within the flatbed trucking segment. Since 2016, PS Logistics has successfully acquired 26 trucking and brokerage operations.”

Financial terms of the Clay’s transaction were not disclosed.