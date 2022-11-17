New Pennsylvania law requires removal of snow, ice from all vehicles before travel

PITTSBURGH — A new law in Pennsylvania that requires drivers to remove snow and ice from their vehicles, including big rigs, has gone into effect.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed the law, known as Christine’s Law, into law in July 2022. The law states that before traveling, all snow and ice must be removed from hoods, rooftops and trunks within 24 hours after a winter storm.

“A family in the Lehigh Valley were, on Christmas Day 2005, traveling to Carbon County when this icy missile, I call it, dislodged from a tractor-trailer, hit the windshield and immediately went through the entire windshield, hit Chrstine. Lambert in the head, and she died instantly,” Pennsylvania State Senator Lisa Boscola said. “The tractor-trailer never stopped, and I have a feeling that he or she never knew.”

The new law is named after Lambert.

Anyone found in violation of Christine’s Law can be fined $50; however, if ice or snow that’s caked on a car or truck flies off and injures someone, the fine could range from $200 to $1,500.