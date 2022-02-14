PACCAR Parts opens 250th TRP store 

RENTON, Wash. – TRP, PACCAR Parts’ brand of aftermarket parts for all makes and models of trucks, trailers and buses, celebrated the expansion of its retail store network with the grand opening of the 250th TRP store.

Operated by Dobbs Truck Group – Peterbilt, TRP Jackson is the first TRP store location for the dealer group and the first TRP store to open in Tennessee. TRP Jackson offers customers a wide selection of quality parts supported by trained professionals with expertise in medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. In addition, the TRP Jackson store includes four service bays to maximize customer uptime.

“Dobbs Truck Group is excited to expand our parts and service customer support with the opening of TRP Jackson,” Mike Clark, Dobbs Truck Group chief executive officer, said. “The new location dramatically improves our ability to provide parts and service support to all-makes customers. In addition, it is an honor to be the 250th worldwide TRP location. We value our partnership with PACCAR Parts as we expand capacity to support our customers.”

Since the first TRP store opened in Europe in 2013, the store network has expanded to 40 countries to better serve customers worldwide.

“We are proud to celebrate the milestone 250th global TRP store,” David Danforth, PACCAR Parts general manager and PACCAR vice president, said. “TRP stores are trusted in the industry to keep trucks on the road with trained service experts and offer a superior selection of quality all-makes replacement parts. Our products exceed customer expectations for quality and value and are backed by an industry-leading nationwide warranty.”