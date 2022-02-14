2 killed after collision with tractor-trailer

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a vehicle crossed the center line on Feb. 11 and collided with a tractor-trailer on U.S. 50 in western Jennings County, Indiana.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a three-vehicle head on crash that claimed the life of two people in one vehicle.

The initial investigation by troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Halle S. Elliott, 19, of Louisville, Kentucky, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50 near County Road 575 West between Seymour, Indiana, and North Vernon, Indiana.

For an unknown reason, Elliott’s vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a westbound 2014 Freightliner semi pulling a trailer, driven by Jacob E. Hyman, 28, of North Vernon, Indiana.

Elliott’s vehicle struck the rear of Hyman’s trailer.

The collision caused Elliott’s vehicle to turn sideways into the path of a westbound 2019 Ford Edge being driven by Robert A. Keener, 54, of North Vernon, Indiana.

The front of Keener’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Elliott’s vehicle.

Keener’s vehicle came to stop in the westbound lanes of U.S. 50.

Elliott’s vehicle overturned, coming to rest just off the north side of the road.

Elliott and her front seat passenger, Skyler S. Short, 20, of Hanover, Indiana, sustained fatal injuries in the collision.

Both Elliott and Short were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner’s Office.

Hyman and Keener were not injured in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team. Toxicology results are pending.

The families of Halle Elliott and Skyler Short have been notified.

The highway was closed for approximately four hours for crash investigation and cleanup.