Pacific Drayage Services opens Bakersfield location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Pacific Drayage Services has opened a new location in central California at 4115 Fruitvale Avenue in Bakersfield.

This facility features a paved, lit, fenced yard with 24-hour security-controlled access; room for storage of 100 containers on chassis; and 10,000 square feet of warehousing space complete with six bay doors, enabling PDS to provide transloading services for its valued customers.

“Our new Bakersfield location is hugely beneficial to our drivers and our customers alike,” Jim Gillis, president of Pacific Drayage Services, said. “Our drivers can now park their trucks at our secure facility overnight, providing them with local access outside of LAX. For our customers, our new facility offers them easy access to greater velocity and transloading services in Central California outside of the Los Angeles market.”

For more information on PDS, call )844) 903-4737 or visit www.pdsusa.com.