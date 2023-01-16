Paper Transport obtains two new locations in downtown Green Bay

DE PERE, Wis. — Paper Transport has obtained two new locations in the Broadway District of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The first location is within Base Companies at 340 N Broadway and will employee almost 50 people, a news release stated.

The second location is the Larson Canning Company building located at 540 N Broadway Street, which will be renovated over the course of 2023 and will eventually have around 100 employees.

“The opening of the downtown office is a statement that we are on the cusp of another significant run,” Paper Transport CEO Ben Schill said. “Paper Transport is one of the largest success stories when it comes to the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce’s support of business startups. In 1990, Paper Transport was born and leaned on the Chamber’s incubator program to get on our feet. At that time, we had two founders and five trucks. Fast forward 30 years, and the company has grown to approximately 1,300 employees and over $300M in revenue. At our first new location, we are ironically located right next to the Chamber’s Urban Hub – serving as the incubator for local tech start-ups.”

Paper Transport’s current location on Mid Valley drive in De Pere has been its headquarters since 2016.

The Mid Valley location will remain open and house most of its employees.