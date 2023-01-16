TheTrucker.com
PGT Trucking expands executive with promotions in accounting, safety

By The Trucker News Staff -
PGT Trucking Inc. has promoted Sharyn Stewart (left) to controller and Joseph Newton to director of safety. (Courtesy: PGT Trucking)

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — PGT Trucking Inc. officials have promoted Sharyn Stewart to controller and Joseph Newton to director of safety.

Stewart, a Youngstown State University alum, will focus on the company’s financial reporting process, expense analysis and operating efficiencies, according to a news release.

Stewart has been with PGT since 2011, holding positions from staff accountant to assistant controller. She has 13 years of experience as an accounting manager.

Newton, a Butler County resident, will lead PGT’s team of Safe Operations Managers, ensuring the reliable performance of drivers and equipment, the news release noted.

Newton spent 23 years overseeing shipping and receiving departments in manufacturing before joining PGT in 2016. Newton has professional memberships through the American Trucking Associations and National Association of Trailer Manufacturers.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

