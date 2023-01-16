First Call Logistics expands into Dallas area with new facility

IRVING, Texas — First Call Logistics recently celebrated the opening of a new location in Irving.

The facility, built to house 35,000 square feet of dry storage and an additional 13,000 square feet of temperature-controlled space, provides an expansion for both First Call and Horton’s shipping, warehousing and distribution networks, a news release stated.

“We are thrilled to be operating in Texas, and to become a resource for all types of businesses,” said Horton President Mike Wise. “Our team has extensive experience in produce and logistics, and now we can offer efficient and effective solutions to our customers from a region experiencing tremendous growth.”

Horton Fruit’s sister company, Grow Farms Texas, will operate a sales office out of the new facility.

Company officials say the new location will allow them to better manage dry goods and produce originating from Mexico and Texas.

“First Call’s expansion into Irving will put us in prime position to help out new and existing partners,” First Call Co-CEO Kyle Bland said. “We want to be a one-stop shop for customers to carry, warehouse and distribute. Warehousing services are the next logical step in making that vision a reality.”