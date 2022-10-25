Parade, TruckSmarter integrate for improved freight brokering

SAN FRANCISCO — Parade has announced a partnership with TruckSmarter that will give truck drivers real-time access to freight brokers. Brokers, in turn, can use the Parade platform to expand their carrier network and book freight with drivers via TruckSmarter, according to a news release.

“TruckSmarter helps carriers and truckers find freight faster with its free load board,” the news release stated. “Users can act on their own volition and search by a variety of filters, including weight, distance, rates per mile, price, deadhead, pickup/drop-off radius and preferred brokers. Parade enables freight brokers to access TruckSmarter carriers through a single-click, zero-implementation integration.”

A freight broker can immediately post freight to the TruckSmarter load board and begin receiving digital quotes on loads from interested carriers.

Carriers can see all the available loads and book them based on their preferences, reducing the need for phone calls and manual activities.

“TruckSmarter carriers get more bookings, while Parade freight brokerage customers get access to more carriers through the integration,” according to the news release.

“There’s a sense of security you find with TruckSmarter that you can’t find with other load boards due to their invite-only system,” said Matt Newcomb, manager of carrier development at ARL Logistics LLC. “We can breathe easy knowing their quotes and carriers are not a part of the same logistics jungle most brokers are accustomed to.”