TheTrucker.com
Business Equipment & Tech

Parade, TruckSmarter integrate for improved freight brokering

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  BusinessEquipment & Tech   >   Parade, TruckSmarter integrate for improved freight brokering
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Parade, TruckSmarter integrate for improved freight brokering
Parade integrated with TruckSmarter, allowing drivers to access real-time access to leading freight brokers. Brokers, in turn, can use the Parade platform to expand their carrier network and book freight with drivers via TruckSmarter.

SAN FRANCISCO — Parade has announced a partnership with TruckSmarter that will give truck drivers real-time access to freight brokers. Brokers, in turn, can use the Parade platform to expand their carrier network and book freight with drivers via TruckSmarter, according to a news release.

“TruckSmarter helps carriers and truckers find freight faster with its free load board,” the news release stated. “Users can act on their own volition and search by a variety of filters, including weight, distance, rates per mile, price, deadhead, pickup/drop-off radius and preferred brokers. Parade enables freight brokers to access TruckSmarter carriers through a single-click, zero-implementation integration.”

A freight broker can immediately post freight to the TruckSmarter load board and begin receiving digital quotes on loads from interested carriers.

Carriers can see all the available loads and book them based on their preferences, reducing the need for phone calls and manual activities.

“TruckSmarter carriers get more bookings, while Parade freight brokerage customers get access to more carriers through the integration,” according to the news release.

“There’s a sense of security you find with TruckSmarter that you can’t find with other load boards due to their invite-only system,” said Matt Newcomb, manager of carrier development at ARL Logistics LLC. “We can breathe easy knowing their quotes and carriers are not a part of the same logistics jungle most brokers are accustomed to.”

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE