Penske expands used truck network

READING, Pa. — Penske has increased the footprint of its network of used truck centers with four new locations in Kansas City, Missouri; Chicago; and Miami and Tampa, Florida.

“While the majority of our used vehicle sales continue to take place online, our physical used truck centers also remain an effective channel and touchpoint with business customers,” said Jack Mitchell, senior vice president of vehicle remarketing at Penske.

Penske Used Truck Centers are newly opened in:

Kansas City at 3940 NE Great Midwest Drive. For more information, call (816) 927-3904.

Chicago at 2050 Mannheim Road. For more information, call (708) 391-2103.

Tampa at 5302 N 56th Street. For more information, call (813) 261-4717.

Miami at 13000 NW South River Drive. For more information, call (786) 792-3127.

“We currently have 16 used truck centers open and we plan to open one more by year’s end to better serve customers and demand for used vehicles in Texas,” Mitchell said.