ATA honors 9 companies with inaugural Change Leader Award

SAN DIEGO — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has presented nine companies with the inaugural ATA Diversity Equity and Inclusion Change Leader Award for their commitment to creating a culture of acceptance and belonging for their employees.

The awards were presented on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the ATA’s Management Conference and Exhibition.

“ATA has led the charge to make trucking more diverse, and we are proud to recognize these companies for all they are doing to create a positive workplace culture for everyone,” ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said. “It is easy to talk about improving diversity, but these companies do the hard work of walking the walk and for that reason we are happy to honor them with this Change Leader Award.”

The Diversity Equity and Inclusion Change Leader Award, sponsored by TenStreet, encourages ATA members to implement a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program or continue to improve an established company DEI program.

The nominations were critiqued on the ability to develop a program, improve an existing program and measure and benchmark a successful culture of acceptance and inclusion.

Award recipients are:

“TenStreet is honored to be associated with this award and with ATA’s work on diversity, equity and inclusion,” Marilyn Surber, TenStreet transportation advisor, said. “It is our hope that this inaugural award presented to these nine companies will highlight their innovative leadership, trying to ensure all peoples regardless of gender or ethnicity get an opportunity to enjoy a career at all levels in our industry, and together we’ll get there.”