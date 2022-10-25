Peterbilt’s advanced technology vehicles on display at ATA event

SAN DIEGO — Peterbilt Motors Co. is showcasing its advanced technology vehicles at the American Trucking Association’s (ATA) Management Conference and Exhibition show in San Diego. The show ends Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Peterbilt is also premiering its new SuperTruck II demonstrator vehicle. The goal of the SuperTruck II program, initiated by the U.S. Department of Energy, is to improve long-haul Class 8 vehicle freight efficiency, according to Peterbilt.

“The program focuses on advanced and highly efficient powertrain systems and vehicle technologies that meet prevailing emissions and Class 8 tractor-trailer vehicle safety and regulatory requirements,” a news release stated. “In addition to the benefits of reduced fuel consumption and petroleum usage, the improvements in engine system efficiency will deliver a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.”

SuperTruck II features an aerodynamic shape with a center drive position that improves overall visibility, a right-hand entry stand-up door, pop-out windows, cameras in place of mirrors, and custom tires and wheels. Other features include a mild hybrid powertrain, a waste heat recovery system and a lightweight chassis for improved fuel economy.

The split-level integral cab and sleeper features a large, wrap-around dash with a 15-inch digital dash display for virtual gauges and critical vehicle data; an additional display for HVAC, infotainment and navigation controls; an articulated seat that rotates left and right; and a pull-out desk.

“SuperTruck II is a perfect example of how Purposeful Innovation is at the center of Peterbilt’s development of advanced technologies and products in order to provide meaningful, tangible benefits to our customers,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “The collaboration with our partners on this program has been incredibly successful and we are pleased to show this truck to the industry and customers for the first time at ATA.”

The Peterbilt Model 579, equipped with the L4 advanced autonomous Aurora Driver, has also been on display at the ATA event. Aurora is testing and validating the fourth Beta software generation of the Aurora Driver with customers in Texas.

Aurora’s next-generation sensor suite features high-resolution custom cameras that provide a nearly 360-degree field of view, along with FirstLight lidar, which can instantly track and measure the velocity of moving objects seven seconds faster than traditional lidar and imaging radar. This provides full coverage in challenging weather conditions. The company said it continues to refine its hardware kit for commercialization.

Rounding out Peterbilt’s ATA display is the battery-electric Model 579EV, delivering zero-emissions performance for regional haul, drayage, pickup and delivery and last mile operations. The 579EV features a battery-electric drive system with a 150-mile range that can be recharged in as little as three hours.